Red Cross in need of volunteers to help displaced families

YAKIMA, WA - With all of the structure fires happening in Yakima lately, a lot of people have been left without a home.

The Red Cross is doing whatever it can to help those affected, but their resources are being stretched thin due to the recent numbers of people displaced.

Last Saturday, two structure fires in Yakima involving a triplex and a home left a total of 21 people without a place to call home. Again on Thursday morning, two separate structure fires in Yakima left 5 families displaced; 4 families in an apartment fire and 1 in a single home fire.

Fire season combined with all the national disasters happening have left the Red Cross in need of more help.

"It is a matter of time before we get another call saying something else is going on, and I am really scrambling to get the volunteer help we need," said Cody Tussler, Disaster Program Specialist.

Those who volunteer can choose which department they want to work in, which include Disaster Action Team Calls and Mass Care, which deals with sheltering and feeding.

Tussler said they need the most help in their Mass Care and Client Services fields, and he also adds that if you cannot volunteer, you can always help by making a donation.

People can apply for a volunteer position at redcross.org under the Volunteer tab: http://www.redcross.org/mo2w.