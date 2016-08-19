Starting next week: rock blasting to close Snoqualmie Pass from 7 PM to 8 PM

HYAK, WA – As the days get shorter, nighttime rock blasting closures on Snoqualmie Pass will continue to get earlier.

The contractor plans to close Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass nightly from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 through Thursday, Aug. 25. Eastbound drivers will be stopped at milepost 56 near Gold Creek and westbound drivers will be stopped at milepost 62 near the Stampede Pass interchange.

Drivers will continue to see slowdowns through multiple construction zones from the summit of Snoqualmie Pass to Vantage. Please pay attention to slowing traffic and check the What’s Happening on I-90 Webpage for specific daily impacts and locations or follow on Twitter @wsdot_east or @snoqualmiepass.