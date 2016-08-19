Heritage University President John Bassett announces plans to retire

TOPPENISH, WA - Heritage University President John Bassett announced to faculty, staff, and students that he plans to retire at the conclusion of the 2016-17 academic year.

"My six years at Heritage have been the most rewarding of my career. We have accomplished so much together: creating new programs, improving academic rigor of all academic programs, building five new campus buildings, and developing a leadership team that is equipped to steward the university both now and in the future. I could not be more proud of where Heritage is and more excited for its future," Bassett said at the All University Day meeting on Friday, August 19th.

Bassett, only the second president in the University's 34-year history, stated that as rewarding as his work at Heritage is, the longing to spend time with his children and grandchildren, who live in the Midwest, was just too strong.

"When you have your first grandchild at age 70, you want to spend as much time as possible with them as you can, since you don't know how much time you'll have with them," said Bassett, who turns 75 next year.

Rick Pinnell, Chairman of the Heritage University Board of Directors, praised the many accomplishments Bassett achieved during his career.

"I have often said that there was no person better than John to take Heritage from adolescence to adulthood. Heritage took a quantum leap forward under John's leadership. Speaking for the board of directors, we could not be more grateful for his stewardship of this true gem that is Heritage. All of us in The Valley hold our heads high knowing we have Heritage in our midst, and thanks to John's leadership, the university is poised for an even brighter future."