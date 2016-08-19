Officers stumped in investigation of Hermiston shootings

HERMISTON, OR.-- Officials were still on the scene at NW 11th St. investigating the deaths of Jason Huston, Kenneth Valdez, and JJ Hurtado Friday afternoon, all trying to figure out the question most everyone in Hermiston is asking. Why?

So far, we know that Jason Huston, is believed to have shot and killed Kenneth Valdez, and shot Andria Bye, sending her to the hospital, before killing himself.

Bye's son, 14-year-old JJ Hurtado, was also shot and killed. Officers are confident that Huston is the person responsible.

Today, Hermiston's Police Chief, Jason Edmiston, told KNDU that Huston and Bye had a relationship in the past, and Huston became a father figure to JJ. On top of that, Huston and Valdez were life-long friends. That's why police are stumped as to why Jason Huston would commit a crime like this.



"It's senseless," said Chief Edmiston, "There's no rhyme or reason for why he chose to do what he did. It makes no sense to us, and the ends do not justify the means."

Right now, Hermiston Police Officers are working with the Oregon State Medical Examiner to further investigate this case, simply hoping an end is in sight.