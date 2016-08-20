Benton County Sheriff's deputies looking for suspects of home invasion early Saturday morning

BENTON COUNTY, WA - On Saturday morning, at about 4:30 in the morning, Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 200 block of S Oak St for a reported Home Invasion Robbery.

The victim, a 58 year old male reported he was awakened at about 2:00 in the morning by a tapping on his window. He went to the door and a 25 to 30 year old white female that the victim knew only as “Barbie” was invited inside the residence. The female is described as being 130 to 140 pounds, 5-00 to 5-02 with blond hair and dark roots worn in a ponytail. She was wearing blue jeans and a white blouse.

After a short amount of time the victim found the front door to the residence standing open and when he went to close the door he was confronted by a Hispanic male with a small silver in color pistol. The Hispanic male is described as 30 to 35 years in age, 5-02 to 5-04 tall, 130 pounds, medium to dark skin with short, cropped, black hair. The Hispanic male was wearing blue jeans, a blue t-shirt with a blue bandana with a white paisley print over his mouth and nose and sunglasses. The Hispanic male spoke both English and Spanish.

The victim’s hands were zipped tied and he was forced to provide the combination to his safe. A .300 Winchester Rifle, 12 gauge Harrington & Richardson pump-shotgun NRA Edition(1 of 150), .454 caliber Casull Ruger Super Redhawk revolver, a .460 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver, a .22 caliber rifle. a Samurai sword with a cobra on the handle, an HP laptop computer and Galaxy S7 cellular telephone. The suspects’ vehicle is described as a white, newer model SUV or Crossover type vehicle with oval headlights and “S” shaped LED lights.

The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous

If anyone has any information they should call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 628-0333.