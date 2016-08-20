RC pilots gather in Zillah for flips and fun

ZILLAH, WA - Some of the best RC pilots in the Northwest gathered at Ben's Strip in Zillah for the Heli Fun Fly an event that is not about competing but about having fun.

"The style of flying the helicopters are doing today we refer to as 3D flying because they are moving around at a pretty fast rate and you don't know where the heck they are going to go next," said George Radford President of the Yakima Valley Aeromodelers club.

When people think of remote controlled planes the first thing that might come to mind are the little RC planes you find at a store, but these are far from that.

"I fly powerful big electric helicopters and that is probably an understatement in some terms,"said Sam Brendel an RC pilot.

This is the first time the Yakima Valley Aeromodelers club put on this RC helicopter only event and it draws pilots from all over the Pacific Northwest like Brendel from Seattle

"We could show off that is one thing if we want, but it is more about the comradery and friendship and talking and we have a lot of fun," said Brendel.

The club hopes that through events like this one they can gather more interest in the hobby, but more importantly share their joy of spinning propellers and pirouette with the public.

The Heli Fun Fly ends tomorrow and if you plan on going Radford recommends to go in the morning, because pilots will be leaving early.

the club will be Having their fall classic in Zillah on September 19th.