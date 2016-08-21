Take a walk through downtown Yakima's history

YAKIMA, WA - Put on your best walking shoes and take a walk through downtown Yakima and learn about the stories and events that shaped it with tour guide Ellen Allmendinger.

"I try to make it fun, history is not always fun, I hope they learn a few things," said Allmendinger.

The History & Mystery Guided Walking Tours start at the Yakima Train Depot and covers and some stops include the historic block and Japan town, with the tour ending at the courthouse.

Allmendinger said that tour stops can range and are dependent upon the group and weather conditions. Allmendinger is employed and does the tours for free on her spare time with the goal of teaching, but also learning.

"Every tour I am learning new things because people who have lived here for a while can relay things that I did not know or could not find in writing," said Allmendinger.

The tours started in July and were only supposed to last a month. Since then demand has gone up and Allmendinger has added more tour dates.



"There was a big call for it so I extended it through August," said Allmendinger. "I also had people begging for fall time tours when it is cooler, so I extended them to September and the end of October," said Allmendinger.

Allmendinger is looking at the possibility of adding a special horror-themed historic tour in October and even winter tours. To attend a tour people can contact Allmendinger by phone at (509) 945-9830 or by email at ellenallmendinger@yahoo.com, or you can just show up on one of the following days.

August tour dates: 27th at 10am and 28th at 4:30 pm.

September tour dates: 3rd at 10 am and 4pm, 10th at 10 am, 11th at 3pm, 17th at 10am, and 18th at 3pm.

October tour dates: 8th at 10am, 9th at 2pm, 15th at 10am, 22nd at 10am, 23rd at 2pm, 29th at 10am and 3pm, and 30th at 2pm.