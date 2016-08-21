Dry Creek Road Fire calls for Level 3 Evacuations

Wildfire and dust storms expected in parts of Washington.

WALLA WALLA, WA- Fire crews are on scene at what now is being called the Dry Creek Road Fire near West Highway 12.

The Walla Walla Sheriff's Office are calling for Level 3 Evacuations for residents on Sudbury Road between Thiel Road and Lower Dry Creek Road. Level 3 Evacuations means leave immediately. Danger to your area is current or imminent, and you should leave immediately.

8:39 PM UPDATE:

Additional Road Closures

~ Valley Grove and Van Ausdle Lane

~ Van Ausdle Lane

~ Dague Road

Evacuation Levels Removed:

~ Sudbury Road (previously Level 3)

~ Lower Waitsburg Rd. (previously Level 1)

--------

Crews are also closing down Highway 125 at Harvey Shaw Road north to Highway 124 and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Evacuation Level 3 in place:

~ Harvey Shaw Road

~ Highway 125 to Highway 124 starting at Harvey Shaw Road

~ Sudbuy Road starting at Dixie Crossing north to Thiel Road

Evacuation Level 1 in place:

~ Valley Grove to Lower Waitsburg Road then south on Lower Waitsburg Road to Bergevin Springs Road