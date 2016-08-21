Dry Creek Road Fire calls for Level 3 Evacuations - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Dry Creek Road Fire calls for Level 3 Evacuations

WALLA WALLA, WA- Fire crews are on scene at what now is being called the Dry Creek Road Fire near West Highway 12. 

The Walla Walla Sheriff's Office are calling for Level 3 Evacuations for residents on Sudbury Road between Thiel Road and Lower Dry Creek Road. Level 3 Evacuations means leave immediately. Danger to your area is current or imminent, and you should leave immediately.

8:39 PM UPDATE:
Additional Road Closures
~ Valley Grove and Van Ausdle Lane
~ Van Ausdle Lane
~ Dague Road

Evacuation Levels Removed:
~ Sudbury Road (previously Level 3)
~ Lower Waitsburg Rd. (previously Level 1)

Crews are also closing down Highway 125 at Harvey Shaw Road north to Highway 124 and are asking drivers to avoid the area. 

Evacuation Level 3 in place:
~ Harvey Shaw Road
~ Highway 125 to Highway 124 starting at Harvey Shaw Road
~ Sudbuy Road starting at Dixie Crossing north to Thiel Road

Evacuation Level 1 in place:
~ Valley Grove to Lower Waitsburg Road then south on Lower Waitsburg Road to Bergevin Springs Road

