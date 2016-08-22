Department of Justice expected to release report on Pasco Police Department

NBC Right Now will be live streaming the conference on the web, NBCRightNow.com as well as on Facebook.

PASCO, WA- The Department of Justice plans to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Monday, August 22nd in Pasco, Washington. They have told NBC Right Now they plan to release a report this week along with information on the department's community relations and policing.

At 5:30 p.m., the DOJ expects to hold a public listening session as well.

