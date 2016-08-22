Former Yakima mayor Gutierrez comments on last Tuesday's council meeting

YAKIMA, WA - The Mayor and Assistant Mayor of Yakima both stepped down from their positions on Tuesday, August 16 at the City Council Meeting, and reporter Haley Gibbs got the chance to speak with former mayor and current council member Avina Gutierrez on last Friday.

Gutierrez explained that her goals for the community have not changed, and that is something she wants to make clear.

"I am still on the city council, I have not quit, I do not quit, and I will not quit on them," Gutierrez said.

She is simply doing what the majority of the council wanted.

"That's sometimes the hard part of leadership," said Gutierrez. "I personally think it was more of a dislike in personality and management styles than in the capabilities of doing my job."

She said that although it was frustrating, it was a decision that she feels is best for her, the council, and the people of Yakima.

"With a heavy heart and a decision that I did not take lightly, I decided it was in the best interest of my constituents to focus all my energy on their needs and concerns rather the hostility and personal attacks."

She said she respects new mayor Kathy Coffey and her experience in the community: "I have no doubt that she will represent Yakima to the best of her ability; I'm not sure if she reflects the entire community of Yakima."

But this doesn't seem to bother Gutierrez, because she knows she is still here and still represents Yakima.

"I will be working even more tirelessly for those residents of District Two and the rest of the residents of this community that feel that they don't have a voice."