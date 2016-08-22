Man arrested for sending meth-laced letters to the Walla Walla Penitentiary

GRANDVIEW, WA - Last week police discovered that Fernando Guillen of Grandview, who was under the Department of Corrections' supervision, was sending letters laced and dipped with meth to the Walla Walla Penitentiary. The discovery was a result of Guillen refusing to take a urine test.

Guillen's activity was found out on Wednesday, but an officer with the Department of Corrections had already been made aware of Guillen's letters.

The court affidavit revealed that the officer had been told by the prison that Guillen had sent a total of 5 letters containing meth, on separate days and to different recipients.

Guillen, who refused to take a urine test, was taken into custody on Wednesday. His home was searched and more letters were found, among other things such as firearms, ammunition, meth, and chemicals to make the drug.

Jeremy Barclay with the Department of Corrections said it's hard for contraband to make it into the prison because they have mail clerks check all incoming mail.

"Our individuals receive continuous training and are continuously vigilant to look for these types of tell-tale signs," said Barclay.

Court documents say that a notepad was retrieved with the names and addresses matching the letters that were sent to the prison, along with a drug ledger which showed the street value versus prison value of the drug, as well as how to make the letters and how much meth to lace them with.

It was stated in the affidavit that sending controlled substances into prison helps further gang organizations by controlling the drug trade, money, power, and control over the prison.

Guillen is currently being held at the Yakima County Jail.