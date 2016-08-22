Franklin PUD restores power after Kahlotus Fire destroys power poles

8/23/16 UPDATE: Shortly after 6:00 p.m., Franklin PUD tweeted that all power has been restored to Kahlotus following the fires in the area that destroyed 25 power poles. Franklin PUD thanks the line crews for working hard to restore power. There are still several families on the outskirts of town without power, but crews are still working to ensure all power has been restored that failed when 25 power poles were destroyed.

8/23/16 UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m. today, the Kahlotus Fire has burned approximately 25,900 acres with 60% of the fire contained. No injuries have been reported and there has been no reports of destroyed residences. One hay barn and three buildings have been destroyed.

The evacuation order has been lifted, however the city of Kahlotus is currently without power, landline and cell coverage. Franklin County PUD and Big Bend Power are working on restoring utilities. With numerous power poles and lines destroyed by the fire, the current estimate is that utilities will be restored by Friday or Saturday.

State Highway 261 and 263 are now open. Wadsworth Rd. remains closed.

Fire Operations has set up Incident Command at the Connell fire station. Base Camp is located at the Connell High School. Approximately 200 fire fighters are assisting with operations.

For further information contact Franklin County Emergency Management at 1-509-545-3546.

KAHLOTUS, WA - Franklin PUD is working to restore power to those in the Kahlotus area. The power went out after a fire burned 25 power poles in the area.

Crews from Benton PUD and Big Bend Electric are now helping replace the downed poles. Right now, there is no time estimate on when power will be back, but at minimum it will be sometime tonight...

The fires started Sunday night and burned more than 22,000 acres. and the cause is currently under investigation. The Kahlotus Fire is estimated at 22,000+ acres and growing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.