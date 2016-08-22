Ellensburg Doctor Micahlyn Powers is awarded a Faculty Development Fellowship

YAKIMA, WA – Community Health of Central Washington (CHCW) – Ellensburg Clinic is pleased to announce that Dr. Micahlyn Powers, MD, has been awarded a Faculty Development Fellowship through WWAMI Regional Medical Education Program’s Family Medicine Residency Network for the 2016-2017 session (WWAMI – an acronym representing the states it serves – Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho).

She joins the 30th class of the program, which is designed to prepare family medicine physicians for teaching careers in medical schools and family medicine residency programs. Fellow activities include supervised student and resident teaching, individual projects under faculty mentorship, and clinical care in a family practice environment.

Powers is a graduate of University of Washington School of Medicine and completed her residency in family medicine at Family Medicine Residency of Idaho. Since finishing residency training, she has taught in the Central Washington Family Medicine Residency program.

Powers is a family practice physician offering comprehensive medical care for the entire family, including preventive medicine, behavioral sciences, obstetrics and community health at the Ellensburg Clinic. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in English language and literature from the University of Washington and her medical doctorate degree from the University of Washington’s School of Medicine. Powers speaks Spanish and also has intensive volunteer medical experience abroad, volunteering in international rural communities – including Honduras, Romania and Bulgaria. She currently serves as the Chair of the Family Medicine department at Kittitas Valley Hospital, a critical access hospital in Ellensburg.