Man stabbed in the back multiple times; authorities investigating

MORROW COUNTY, OR - On August 20th at 11:16 p.m., the Morrow County Sheriff's Office dispatch center received a 911 call reporting that someone had been stabbed. Law enforcement arrived on scene 13 minutes after the incident was reported.

Ivan Salas Salas, a 26-year-old of Irrigon, was transported by private vehicle to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston with multiple stab wounds in the back. Salas was attending an event on Depot Lane in Irrigon when the incident occurred.

Morrow County Sheriff's Office, Boardman Police Department, Oregon State Police, Irrigon Ambulance, and Boardman Ambulance all responded. In all, 8 law enforcement personnel and 2 ambulances responded.

The incident is currently under investigation.