Officer involved shooting now under investigation by the Department of Justice

WAPATO, WA - Wapato police were involved in the shooting of Mario Martinez Torres earlier this month. After some concern from family members, the case is now being investigated by the Department of Justice.

Torres was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene. Two officers were put on leave following the incident.

The shooting happened on the 400 block of West 2nd Street on July 21st, and Wapato residents are concerned.

Two officers were called to a domestic dispute, where they say Torres had attacked his girlfriend. The officers went inside the house to find Torres locked in the bathroom.

They forced open the bathroom door, where Torres pushed Officer Campos into the bathtub and tased Officer Erhardt.

Torres turned back to tase Officer Campos, who was injured and still in the bathtub, when Officer Campos drew his gun. Torres tried to disarm him when Officer Campos then shot Torres multiple times.

The case has now been turned over to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The mayor of Wapato issued a statement, saying: "I discussed with Mr. Lichenstein the concerns of Wapato citizens regarding the investigation of the shooting by the Yakima Police Department and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, and expressed that some citizens wanted the matter investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice. This matter is of the utmost importance to the city. The city is committed to fully cooperate with any official investigation into the matter."

More will be provided on this story as it develops.