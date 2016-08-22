Davis High School will add two new music classrooms by fall 2017

YAKIMA, WA - Last week we learned about the Yakima School Board's approval of a $205 million budget, money that they plan on using to add two new classrooms for band and orchestra.

Davis High School had a huge makeover not too long ago, but due to budgeting issues, the school's music department was not part of it.

Phase One of this addition is part of the approved budget, and it will be adding in two new classrooms for band and orchestra. The band and orchestra rooms will create more space for more students.

The principal of Davis High School, Ryan McDaniel, says he hopes this expansion will give students more opportunity to get involved in the Music and Arts Department.

"It's a great space. We have a lot of talent here at Davis High School, and the new facilities are just going to make our productions even better," said McDaniel.

Plans to start this project will be around late spring to early summer, and should be done before the students come back for the Fall 2017 school year.

There is also a Phase Two for the auditorium, but that will have to be pre-approved by next year's budget.