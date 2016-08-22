WorkSource center in Yakima to relocate to Union Gap on September 1

YAKIMA, WA – After residing for three months in temporary quarters on 3rd Street in Yakima, the local WorkSource career center and its employees will move on September 1st to a new permanent location at 1205 Ahtanum Ridge Drive in Union Gap.

“The new center isn’t your typical government office,” said Sondra Pieti, WorkSource Center Administrator. “Its design is purposeful to center on the customer needs, with an open concept and the latest technology to help job seekers and employers connect.”

The temporary office at 120 S. 3rd St. closes on August 25th at noon. The new center will be served by Union Gap Transit and is located across from the Yakima Health District.

Phone numbers for the center will remain the same. Job seekers can call 509-574-0105. Employers can reach a business representative by dialing 509-574-0163. The mailing address will be P.O. Box 9995, Yakima, WA 98909.

The new center also offers free use of computers, Internet and Wi-Fi access, copiers, phones and paper for employment-related activities.