Stay Prepared: What to do if a fire damages your home

Eastern WA - With all the fires going on in Eastern Washington and some even threatening homes, and even forcing evacuations it's important to take the right steps to ensure you get the best help. It's something no one wants to think about, but with wildfires common in our area, it is critical information, to know how to be prepared if your home or belongings got damaged or destroyed by a natural disaster.

So what do you do if you are ever affected by a fire? In Washington, homeowner insurance covers fire damage, but of course each insurance policy can differ in regards to the particulars. In light of the recent fire conditions, the Northwest Insurance Council is offering some tips to help people.

First, make sure you and your loved ones are out of danger, afterward, contact your insurance agent as soon as possible. You also want to take pictures of the damage, and do not throw anything away. You do not want to replace, move, or throw anything away until your property has been examined by your insurance assessor.

The Washington State Office of Insurance Commissioner, is another great resource to check, you can go to their website by clicking here.