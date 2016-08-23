Crystal Garcia - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Crystal Garcia joined the NBC Right Now News Team in January 2016 when she moved to Yakima, WA from Los Angeles, CA.  In August of 2016, she moved to Tri-Cities and is reporting for Wake Up Northwest. 

Crystal is Southern California native, she worked for KTLA Local News and TMZ after graduating from CSU, Long Beach with a degree in Communication Studies and a minor in Journalism.  

She is excited to meet and get to know the Pacific Northwest community.

Follow her on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CrystalGarciaTV/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CrystalGonTV

Have a story idea? Email her: crystal.garcia@nbcrightnow.com

