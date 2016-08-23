Crystal Garcia joined the NBC Right Now News Team in January 2016 when she moved to Yakima, WA from Los Angeles, CA. In August of 2016, she moved to Tri-Cities and is reporting for Wake Up Northwest.
Crystal is Southern California native, she worked for KTLA Local News and TMZ after graduating from CSU, Long Beach with a degree in Communication Studies and a minor in Journalism.
She is excited to meet and get to know the Pacific Northwest community.
Follow her on social media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CrystalGarciaTV/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CrystalGonTV
Have a story idea? Email her: crystal.garcia@nbcrightnow.com