Kennewick Comfort Inn to provide free waffles for service groups on National Waffle Day

KENNEWICK, WA - In honor of National Waffle Day, the Comfort Inn in Kennewick will be hosting a free waffle breakfast for guests as well as the Police, EMT, and Fire Departments on August 24th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

This waffle event is one of hundreds of similar Comfort brand waffle celebrations taking place from August 17th through August 24th coast to coast. In the nationwide campaign, called Comfort Says Thanks, hotels are inviting service groups such as first responders, teachers, and volunteers to enjoy free breakfasts featuring the brand's signature hot waffles in order to thank them for doing their part to help transform their communities for the better.

If you're looking to celebrate National Waffle Day, visit the Comfort Inn in Kennewick between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 24th!