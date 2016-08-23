Brian McElroy steps down from his position as West Richland Chief of Police

RICHLAND, WA - The City of West Richland is announcing that after six successful years as Chief of Police, Brian McElroy will be leaving the City to seek new opportunities and challenges.

Chief McElroy came to the department in June of 2010 at a time of great change for the agency. Under Chief McElroy’s leadership, the West Richland Police Department was successfully reorganized, strong community and regional partnerships were re-established, a robust training program implemented and a new standard of accountability and professionalism became standard in the organization. Chief McElroy has been active in our community as a member of the Red Mountain Lion’s Club and present at the many community events West Richland is known for.

Captain Ben Majetich will be appointed as the interim Police Chief until a new Chief of Police is appointed.

The City of West Richland will host a farewell reception for Chief McElroy on September 1, 2016 at 1:00 p.m. at the West Richland City Council Chambers located at 3803 W. Van Giesen, West Richland, WA. The community is invited to attend.