Benton County Sheriff's Office accepting Citizens Academy applications

KENNEWICK, WA - Have you ever wanted an inside look into the workings of local law enforcement? The Benton County Sheriff's Office is offering you that chance this fall. It will be the agency's third Citizens Academy. It will be a two-night a week class where you will learn about everything the Sheriff's Office does: patrol, detective work, SWAT team and more. Tours of the Benton County Jail, the Justice Center and the Coroner's office are also planned.



"I think people in general want to have some knowledge of what their law enforcement does for them. We have a whole range of interests. We have people interested that may be looking into a career in law enforcement," said Detective Sergeant Bob Brockman.



Space is limited in the Citizens Academy. Applications can be found here and are due by September 21st. The Citizens Academy will begin October 18th and are planned for every Tuesday and Thursday for five weeks from six to eight p.m.