Free skin cancer screening at the Tri-Cities Cancer Center on September 17

KENNEWICK, WA – The Tri-Cities Cancer Center is holding a free skin cancer screening in partnership with Kadlec Clinic. The free screening is being held on September 17th from 9:00 a.m. to noon and is by appointment only. Call (509) 737-3420 to schedule your appointment or visit tccancer.org/screenings.

Skin cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in the U.S. With over 300 days of glorious sunshine in our region, residents must protect themselves from harmful UV rays. According to the National Institute of Health, individuals should be checked for any suspicious skin markings and any changes in the way their skin looks. Early detection leads to more treatment options and better outcomes. If not treated, some types of skin cancer cells can spread to other tissues and organs.

Vicki Haines, DCNP and Christy Masterman, DCNP, both of Kadlec Clinic, will provide spot checks at the Tri-Cities Cancer Center. The community is encouraged to take part in this free screening.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the Tri-Cities Cancer Center at (509) 737-3420 or by visiting tccancer.org/screenings.