BREAKING: Brush fire burning along I-82 in Yakima County near Zillah

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - A large brush fire is now burning along I-82 near Zillah in Yakima County.

The fire is very close to the roads and the smoke is threatening drivers. Caution is advised.

Currently the fire is at 48 acres. Smoke is causing traffic backups in the area. Firefighters are unaware of how the fire started.

Three mobile homes in the area are being threatened. People in the area are saying that the fire is currently moving uphill towards Zillah Lakes.

More on this story as it develops.