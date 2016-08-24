Back to School: Pasco's Salvation Army needs backpack donations for local kids

Pasco, WA - The Salvation Army in Pasco, provides school supplies for local families in need and rely on donations from the community. Right now, they need more for your help to make sure local kids in need are prepared to head back into the classroom.

Through a Back-to-School program, The Salvation Army, Pasco Corps is filling up backpacks full of school supplies for over 100 local kids in need, but due to a shortage in donations, The Salvation Army needs 61 more backpacks to ensure all the kids who signed up for the program get what they need to start the school year right.

"We will take any donation that anybody wants to give us gently used, used, big or small we will more than happy to take because at the end of the day, any donation is welcome here," said Anet Medina, Office Manager at The Salvation Army, Pasco Corps.

Medina says that no matter what they get, the kids are always grateful, but getting the backpack will help bring it all together and seeing the kid's faces light up when they get all their new pencils, pens, crayons, and notebooks in their backpack is what The Salvation Army really wants to do.

The families who signed up for the program are set to receive their school supplies this Friday, 8/26, and donation drop-off boxes are still out at Fred Meyer in Richland and Kennewick and Shopko in Kennewick. So if you have an old backpack laying around or just want to buy a new one and donate it you are encouraged to get out there as soon as possible.

You can also stop by The Salvation Army, Pasco location at 310 N 4th Ave, Pasco, WA 99301 or call them at (509) 547-2138 to find out how you can help make a difference.