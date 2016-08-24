Kahlotus Fire burns almost six thousand acres and is now fully contained

KAHLOTUS, WA - As of nine this morning, the Kahlotus Fire is now completely contained. The fire has burned about 5,924 acres.

No injuries have been reported and there have been no reports of destroyed homes or primary residences, but four out buildings have been destroyed.

The Franklin PUD, with mutual aid help from Big Bend Power and Benton PUD crews, made incredible progress last night and were able to restore power to the city of Kahlotus.

All roads in the Kahlotus area are now opened with no restrictions from the fire.