CRIME STOPPERS: Michael Thomas Nicely in Richland

RICHLAND, WA - Crime Stoppers is looking for a Michael Thomas Nicely. Nicely is wanted for Federal Probation Violation and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. He was previously registered in Walla Walla and moved to Richland in July of this year, but failed to register at his new address as required.

Nicely was born on 08/26/1984 and is 6 feet tall, 165 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. He has a tattoo of an "M" with wings and a cross on his chest, and a "USAF" on his right arm.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts, let Crime Stoppers know. Your information could earn you up to a $1,000 cash reward. You never have to reveal your identity and you can remain anonymous when providing information. Please call 586-8477 or 800-222-8477.