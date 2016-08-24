City of Pasco to conduct water system flushing starting August 2 - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

City of Pasco to conduct water system flushing starting August 25

Posted by Kendra Wisner, Digital Producer
PASCO, WA - The City of Pasco Public Works Department will be conducting a Unidirectional Flushing (UDF) program on the water system in central Pasco starting tomorrow, August 25. The UDF program will help to ensure the City’s water customers continue receiving high-quality drinking water.  Flyers (in both English and Spanish) are attached with a map of the area slated for flushing.

Unidirectional flushing, or UDF, is a relatively new method of routine maintenance that consists of flushing the City’s water mains at specific zones. Flushing the system at a high velocity cleanses the water pipe’s inner walls and removes a variety of naturally occurring debris and sediment.

What to Expect During the Program:

  • Daily flushing is planned from Monday through Friday (no weekends or holidays) between the hours of 8:00am and 3:00pm.
  • UDF involves opening fire hydrants and closing valves under controlled conditions to clean the inner surface of water pipes.
  • Every effort will be taken to minimize water service disruption during the process. In some cases, however, customers may experience a temporary drop in water pressure and/or discolored water. The discolored water does not pose a health hazard. If the discolored water does not clear up after running a tap after 5-10 minutes, please call Water Distribution at 545-3463.
  • Maintaining access and water services to homes and businesses will be a top priority.
  • Door hangers with this and additional information (attached, in both English and Spanish) will be distributed as the program progresses through the potable water service area.
