City of Pasco to conduct water system flushing starting August 25

PASCO, WA - The City of Pasco Public Works Department will be conducting a Unidirectional Flushing (UDF) program on the water system in central Pasco starting tomorrow, August 25. The UDF program will help to ensure the City’s water customers continue receiving high-quality drinking water. Flyers (in both English and Spanish) are attached with a map of the area slated for flushing.

Unidirectional flushing, or UDF, is a relatively new method of routine maintenance that consists of flushing the City’s water mains at specific zones. Flushing the system at a high velocity cleanses the water pipe’s inner walls and removes a variety of naturally occurring debris and sediment.

What to Expect During the Program: