Man shot in the leg following dispute in Hermiston

UPDATE: HERMISTON, OR - On Wednesday August 24th 2016, at approximately 8:15 a.m., members of the Hermiston Police Department responded to the 11th Street Market (425 NW 11th Street) on a report of a male with a gunshot wound. Officers arrived and learned a 25 year old Umatilla male drove to that location after having been involved in a dispute with a person known to him. The dispute took place in the area of W Elm Avenue and NW 7th Street.

Umatilla Police Department detained Eduardo Rodriguez Barriga in Umatilla at about 9:25 a.m. Rodriguez Barriga (formerly of Umatilla) is a 23 year old male living at 460 E. Pine Ave, Hermiston.

Rodriguez Barriga was interviewed and later lodged at the Umatilla County Jail on one count of Assault in the Second Degree. The injury sustained was superficial and the victim was treated and released from Good Shepherd Hospital.

Officers will be serving a search warrant at a location in Hermiston in hopes of recovering the weapon that was used.

Hermiston Police Department was assisted by the Umatilla Police Department, Oregon State Police, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, Umatilla County Fire District 1 and the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office.

______________

Previous Coverage:

HERMISTON, OR - Today at 8:15 a.m., members of the Hermiston Police Department received a call regarding a dispute between two males (known to each other) where one male received a gunshot wound to the leg.

Around 9:30 a.m. and with the assistance of the Umatilla Police Department, the person responsible for the shooting was taken into custody.

Members of the Hermiston Police Department are dealing with several locations where search warrants will be written for the collection of evidence. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police are also assisting with the investigation.