Jewelry Design Center now open in the Tri-Cities

KENNEWICK, WA - The Tri-Cities has a new jewelry store that is now open.

Jewelry Design Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 18th.

They are located at 1350 N. Louisiana St. in Kennewick.

The company has been serving the Northwest since 1977 and has become one of the largest full service jewelry and watch stores.

Jewelry Design Center is the largest, most inclusive jewelry store in the Tri-Cities area.

