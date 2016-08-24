U.S. Fish and Wildlife searching for suspect following two woodpecker deaths

WENATCHEE FOREST, WA - Two woodpeckers were killed in the Wenatchee Forest this past April, and after months of trying to figure out who is responsible, U.S. Fish and Wildlife are now turning to the public for help.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife say the Black-Backed Woodpeckers were a breeding couple that was part of an ongoing research project. The birds were protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Fish and Wildlife are currently trying to locate a man in a video which shows the man walking in front of the tree where the birds used to nest, and they believe he could know how they were killed and who is responsible.

Fish and Wildlife want to assure everyone that this man is solely a person of interest and they just hope he may have some information.

The killing of these two birds happened in April, and since then, the agency has attempted to find the person responsible, but to no avail. This is why they are now asking for the public's help.

"And now we're at the point that we're hopeful that the public will be able to help us with this person of interest and you know, with that person, we hope they're able to give us some more information on what they might've seen that day," said Brent Lawrence, Public Affairs Officer with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

If anyone knows the man in this video, U.S. Fish and Wildlife ask that you call 425-883-8122. Callers can remain anonymous.