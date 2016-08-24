Man who killed couple in Union Gap crash could face up to a lifetime in prison

UNION GAP, WA - A Pasco couple lost their lives last October when a truck driver collided with their vehicle in Union Gap off I-82.

The truck driver suffered some minor injuries, and last week he pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the driver, Brent Owens, was under the influence of controlled substances at the time of the crash.

In Owens's guilty plea, he recalls the incident and says a semi truck driver cut off a Cadillac in front of him, forcing the car to come to a stop on the shoulder of the road. He did not see this occur and as he was approaching his exit, he hit the Cadillac at a very high speed, causing Joan and Leonard Shure to lose their lives.

Owens stated: "I have no memory of the moment of impact. I am not sure if I was awake or asleep."

Owens could face up to a lifetime in prison, and his sentencing will take place on September 28.

For more on this story, read our earlier article: Fatal Car Accident Affecting Franklin County.