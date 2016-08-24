Franklin County Coroner identifies body of man found near Mesa

8/26/16 UPDATE: MESA, WA - The Franklin County Coroner says they have now identified the body of a man found near Mesa on August 24th.

The coroner says the man is 38 year old Jesse Ray Hines.

His body was found off of an access road near the Mesa Elementary School.

The coroner is still trying to figure out exactly how the man died, and is now waiting on toxicology results.

If you know anything you are asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 509-545-3501 or the Franklin County Dispatch Center at 509-545-3510.

____________

Previous Coverage:

On August 24, 2016 at about 11:30 am, deputies of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to an open area east of the City of Mesa where a male body was discovered.



An autopsy and examination of the body have been completed and we believe we know the identity of the individual, but the cause of death was not apparent. Positive identification and a determination of the cause of death are pending additional tests due to the condition of the body.



If you have any information concerning this case, please call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 509-545-3501 or the Franklin County Dispatch Center at 509-545-3510.

______________

Previous Coverage:

MESA, WA - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding a body on the east side of Mesa around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies say the body is that of a man in his 20's or 30's, but due to the state of decomposition that is all that's known.

If you have any information, contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Office (509) 545-3501 or the Franklin County non-emergency dispatch at 545-3510.