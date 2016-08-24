Senator Murray discusses the impact and treatment of the growing opioid crisis

RICHLAND, WA - Senator Patty Murray made her way to Kadlec Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, to talk about the growing opioid crisis and how it impacts people right here in our community.

Senator Murray said there is some progress being made, referencing the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act that President Obama signed into law last month, which expands access to treatment.

During the press conference, Senator Murray also had a chance to hear from Mechele Finely, a recovering addict who has turned her life around thanks to Ideal Option Treatment Center in Kennewick.

In terms of helping more people like Michele., Senator Murray said it comes down to funding.

"We want to save the lives, turn this around, change how we treat it, so that we can prevent addiction," said Sen. Murray.

Senator Murray has introduced legislation to give over $900 million to communities across the country.