BACK TO SCHOOL: PSD and PAE negotiators continue to meet over testing requirements

PASCO, WA- Pasco teachers are be gearing up in their classrooms with new curriculum right now. However, their union leaders are still meeting behind closed doors with the district and state mediators to try and come to a consensus on testing your children.

You may remember, one of the hot topics during contract negotiations last summer was the amount of testing children are being expected to finish. Matthew Polk, the lead negotiator for the teacher bargaining team, told NBC Right Now they have been working on that contract language all year long.

Within just the past week, he believes the district and union are really coming together and could have it finished before this school year begins.

Greg Olson, President of the Pasco Association of Educators, said, "We've got a lot of initiatives that we are trying to fight with out legislators. We want to make sure that it is working. But, at the local level we are trying to get that solved too. I think our district is looking at the same thing, they know that there is too much testing out there."

There are changes in federal law that will impact testing but union representatives say they are optimistic about changing things here.

