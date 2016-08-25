FBI arrests Selah man in possession of explosive device materials

8/31/16 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - Melvin Neifert had his bail hearing today, and temporarily waived his bail rights due to the fact that his attorney stated they did not have a viable plan for his release.

Until they decide upon this, Neifert's rights are waived and he will continue to be held in the Yakima jail.



8/26/16 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - A self-described anarchist from Selah made his first appearance in federal court in Yakima, Washington, on a charge he received components to make a bomb.



Forty-one year old Melvin Thomas Neifert pleaded not guilty Friday morning before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Dimke.



Neifert was arrested Thursday in Yakima, after being indicted by a federal grand jury. The charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

On his Facebook page, Neifert describes himself as an "Insurrectionist at the Cascadian Anarchist Liberation Movement."

The FBI says the arrest was related to some comments Neifert made after Seattle's annual May Day event, where a group of protesters became very violent.

Reporter Haley Gibbs spoke with Neifert's neighbors today, who said they were not surprised by his arrest and feel horrible for Neifert's children and his father.



Neifert is in the Yakima County jail and a bail hearing was set for Wednesday.





8/25/16 PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

SELAH, WA - Shortly after 9 am this morning, August 25th, the FBI Seattle Division’s Inland Northwest Joint Terrorism Task Force (INJTTF) arrested Melvin Thomas Neifert, 41, of Selah, Washington. The FBI arrested Neifert on a federal Grand Jury indictment of Receipt of an Explosive in Interstate Commerce with Intent to Intimidate. Neifert is scheduled to make his initial appearance on Friday, August 26, in the Eastern District of Washington.

On May 1, 2016, the INJTTF conducted a search of Neifert's residence in Selah. The FBI seized numerous items, such as potassium nitrate and other components for an incendiary-explosive device consisting of a nitrate explosive mixture with potassium nitrate and sugar. These items were presented to the Grand Jury.

The charges contained in the indictment are only allegations. A person is presumed innocent unless and until he or she is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The INJTTF’s investigation began February 2016. The FBI gratefully worked with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Washington, and received valuable assistance from the Selah Police Department, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, and the Yakima office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).