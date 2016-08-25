Umatilla County issues temporary burn ban, effective immediately

PENDLETON, OR – On August 24, 2016, the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners approved a temporary ban on all OPEN BURNING within the unincorporated areas of Umatilla County effective August 25, 2016. This TEMPORARY burn ban is effective through August 31, 2016 and is due to the poor air quality resulting from multiple wildfires in nearby areas.

This temporary burn ban excludes land under the jurisdiction of the State of Oregon, the United States Government, Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and areas covered by a rural Fire District. This temporary burn ban, as stated, is only for those areas under the jurisdiction of the Umatilla County Smoke Management Ordinance.

It applies, but is not limited to, all open burning such as burn barrels, yard and garden debris piles, small scale residential burning, and all agricultural burning. Burn bans are not uncommon this time of year due to dry conditions, air quality impacts from uncontrolled fires, and regulated haze reduction days for community events. Haze reduction events include the Umatilla County Fair, Muddy-Frogwater Festival, Walla Walla County Fair, Labor Day Weekend and the Pendleton Round-Up.