Kids of all ages go to Bryan Edwards for a unique basketball training experience

PASCO, WA - Bryan Edwards just reached his two year mark of training local athletes on the court. Through the power of social media his sessions are now attracting talent from all over the Eastern Washington and Oregon region.

Whether you're trying to refine your skills as a basketball player, a beginner trying to learn the game, or even if you just want to work on your shot, Bryan Edwards has you covered.

Edwards has only been training athletes for two years, but he's been training his younger brother Jase, from Spokane, since he was in second grade.

"I would not be the basketball player I wasn't even close to being without him," Jase told sports reporter Mark Mingura. "Everything was from him."

But Edwards isn't only training his brother. He has athletes from all over the region coming to train with him.

"After two years it's grown so much that sometimes I kinda have to pinch myself," Edwards shared with us. "It's a little surreal that kids' parents will contact me from Spokane or when I go to Sunnyside, parents from here, Hermiston, will bring their kids up there, because they know they're gonna get a great workout in."

"I feel it's worth the drive," one of Bryan's trainees, Kaden, told us. "'Cause I'm driving forty-five to an hour to get here to work out with Bryan, and I feel like it's completely worth it for me."

And it's not just high school level athletes at Bryan's sessions; he trains people at all skill levels, and that's only one of many reasons why kids of all ages love training with Bryan Edwards.