Detectives recover some guns stolen in Benton County home invasion

KENNEWICK, WA - Benton County Sheriff's detectives have recovered three of five guns taken during a home invasion on Oak Street on August 20th.

Detectives learned the suspects were at the Kennewick EconoLodge on North Ely Street on Tuesday. Around 11:30, deputies went there and saw the suspects get into a car and leave. Officers pulled them over and arrested them: 32-year-old Tara Leigh Jacobsen, 35-year-old Peter Flores Baltazar, and 35-year-old Melissa Cloy-Torres.

Deputies got a search warrant and found some of the Oak Street victim's property. If you know anything about the last two missing firearms, you're asked to call dispatch at (509) 628-0333.