50-year-old Yakima man tries to run wife over with a truck

MOXEE, WA - The Moxee Police Department and Yakima County Sheriff's Office were called out to Mt. Hood Road in Moxee last night after residents heard a loud crash outside their homes. Reporter Haley Gibbs tells us that this crash was a 50-year-old Yakima man attempting to hit his wife with his truck.

Although a street cleaner is on scene today to wash away the remnants of it, it doesn't seem like this is something residents could forget.

"We all ran out there and he came out there and he was all full of blood on his neck and his chest." said Moxee resident Ray Hernandez.

Blood stained the streets of Mt. Hood Road after a 50-year-old man from Yakima began cutting himself with a razor blade.

"He was making statements, trying to get the officers to shoot him," said Sergeant Mark Lewis with Moxee Police Department.

He also tried to run over his estranged wife. Fortunately he didn't hit her, but he did hit multiple cars.

"She's emotional, she's distraught, but physically, she's fine," Sergeant Lewis told us.

She ran inside a house and it was then that the man started cutting himself.

He also had a sword on him and told the officers he wanted them to kill him.

"The officers showed amazing restraint and professionalism," Sergeant Lewis said. "They were able to diffuse the situation and take him into custody."

Sheriff deputies did this by shooting him with a less lethal shotgun, finally forcing the man to drop his weapons. He was then taken away by ambulance.

"He's currently sedated in the hospital, he went into surgery sometime last night. We expect him sometime today to be released for booking in the jail."

The man is facing numerous charges of First Degree Assault.