Patriotic car turns heads in Tri-Cities

KENNEWICK, WA - When 17-year-old Nate Leavitt drives around town he can help but turn heads, no it is not because he is driving, but it is what he is driving that has people staring.

Leavitt's car a 1988 Honda prelude dubbed Eugene is adorned with stars and stripes to represent the American flag. The design was hand painted by the teen with car paint and a roller in a process that took him all summer. The idea for the design came from the previous owner, his brother.

"He never got around to do it before he left, so I kind of just decided what the heck might as well do it, right," said Leavitt.

Initially, Leavitt did not know how he was going to apply the design but he wanted to make sure that his 4 wheeled patriot was accurate.

"I was afraid I would get questions about having 50 stars and thirteen stripes so I made sure I got that right,"

Leavitt said a couple of touch ups are needed to complete Eugene's transformation, but once that is done he plans on driving the car on a daily basis and turning more heads.