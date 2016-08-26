Foreigner offers local family a very special meet and greet

KENNEWICK, WA - A very special meet and greet took place at Thursday night's Foreigner concert at the Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo.



It all started when Fernando Hernandez called NBC Right Now earlier in the week. He told the story of his stepson, Ethan, being diagnosed with cancer at just four months old. The family listened to Foreigner at Ethan's Seattle Children's Hospital bedside. Hernandez said it got the family through some very tough times.



NBC Right Now Assignment Editor Tim Curtiss set Hernandez up with Foreigner's managers. The band agreed to meet Ethan and his family. The band signed an album, posed for pictures and offered the family reserved seating.



Hernandez thanked the band, its management team, fair coordinators and Tim Curtiss for helping make a dream come true.