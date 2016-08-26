State commends Walla Walla school district for outstanding English Language Learners graduation rates

WALLA WALLA, WA - The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) recently featured Walla Walla Public Schools for achieving an on-time graduation rate of 77 percent for students in the English Language Learners (ELL) program. The report represents approximately 25 students from the graduation class of 2014. This impressive graduation mark is 23 percent higher than the state average. Everett, Evergreen and Sunnyside School Districts were also in the spotlight for posting significantly higher than state average on-time graduation rates for ELL students.



"We realize all students must be college and career ready when they leave Walla Walla High School and this is yet another sign we are closing the achievement gap and getting them ready," said Principal Pete Peterson.



OSPI's publication featuring the graduation rate accomplishment noted equity and access strategies are in place in the district to support students and their learning. Data transparency, Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS), AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) and home visits were mentioned as strategies being implemented in Walla Walla Public Schools which are making a difference. Dual language programs throughout the school system, professional learning for teachers and warm and friendly school signage and communications were also listed as factors leading to success.



"This recognition would not have happened without the dedication and commitment of administrators, teachers and support staff throughout the school district who are using best instructional practices, multi-tiered systems of support and relationship building techniques with all our students," Peterson said. "I'm proud to work in a district which believes graduation is not just a high school thing."



