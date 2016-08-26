New YWCA store will offer employment and empowerment to domestic violence survivors

YAKIMA, WA - The YWCA of Yakima is opening its first ever store.

The store will be employing domestic violence survivors and will offer an abundance of new and used clothing.

Reporter Gilbert Magallon visited the store to learn more about its origin.

The new store will be called "Persimmon", which now is not only a fruit, but also a safe place for victims of domestic violence to work.

"Persimmon is the warm, vibrant color you see in all of the YWCA branding, and that color was chosen because it is the symbol of strength and empowerment," said Amy Flynn, Executive Director at the YMCA.

The YWCA provides the largest domestic violence services in central Washington, and their first ever store will be located at the West Park Shopping Center.

For years, the organization has been providing women with clothes through their working woman's wardrobe, and Flynn can vouch for its success.

"It is really one of our most popular programs with the community," she told us. "We have a lot of generous support."

With their boutique, they will be able to expand on this and provide even more, including a new array of items.

But perhaps the most valuable asset of this new store will be its employment opportunities.

"The best part is we are going to be able to employ YWCA clients as part of a job skill training program at Persimmon," said Flynn.

All profits made at the store will be returned to the YWCA of Yakima so they can continue in their mission of empowering women and girls, one article of clothing at a time.