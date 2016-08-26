Family honoring toddler's death find solace in their successful school supply drive

YAKIMA, WA - Earlier this month we had a story about a family who organized a school supply drive to honor Santana, a toddler who unexpectedly lost his life at just 12 months.

Today, the family and the community gathered at the Yakima School District to deliver everything that was donated.

There was clapping, smiles, and tears as the school bus filled with kids and supplies pulled up to the Yakima School District, and every time that someone walked up the steps and into the bus, they came back out with arms fully loaded with supplies. There appeared to be enough supplies to fill at least 400 backpacks.

Santana's mother told us that she is so thankful for everyone in the community and all of the businesses who stepped up to help her with the school supply drive. She says it's the first time they have been able to celebrate Santana's birthday since his passing, and they're looking to do it again next year.