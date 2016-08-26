Vehicle vs. bicyclist accident on George Washington Way; bicyclist transported to Kadlec

RICHLAND, WA - Richland Police Department and Fire Department responded to a call on George Washington Way outside Brookdale Senior Living regarding a serious vehicle vs. bicyclist accident.

After speaking with officers, reporter Kristina Shalhoup learned that a man riding a bicycle north along the sidewalk of George Washington Way. The bicyclist attempted to cross the street but did not look where he was going, and collided with the side of an SUV.

The bicyclist received numerous injuries from the collision, including being knocked unconscious, and was transported to the ER at Kadlec Medical Center. The occupants of the vehicle were fine, however the car sustained damage and had to be towed from the scene.