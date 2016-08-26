Richland Man Celebrates 105th Birthday

RICHLAND, WA.-- When you hear the number 105 it's more likely to be followed by the word "degrees" rather than "years old". However, one Richland resident, Loris Brinkman celebrated his 105th birthday on Friday. That's something most people can only dream about!

A well-traveled man, Loris has been all over the globe. But earlier he told KNDU that, in all his years on earth, he has one treasured memory that sticks out above the rest.

"We took a trip all over Africa," said Loris, "And saw all of the big animals.That was the biggest thrill of my life!"

Loris celebrated surrounded by his kids, grand-kids, and even great-grand-kids. Happy birthday, Loris!