Buck Creek & Saul fires continue burning near Wenatchee

LEAVENWORTH, WA - Forest Service said smoky conditions continue to be visible at higher elevations down the Wenatchee River Valley from the combination of the Buck Creek and Saul fires. Windy conditions expected on Saturday could increase healthy fire activity, but also help blow smoke out of the local area.

The Buck Creek Fire has burned 2,000 acres and the Saul Fire has burned 124 acres.

“We are very mindful of the effects of these fires on the local communities, like smoke when it settles” said Wenatchee River Ranger District Fire Management Officer, Cary Stock in a press release. “But we are managing those risks now rather than transferring them down the road to future generations.”

Most trails are still open in the Wenatchee River Ranger District and all local business remain open. Air quality reports from the State of Washington Department of Ecology showed moderate conditions in Wenatchee for a few hours on Thursday before returning to good in the afternoon.

The Wenatchee River Ranger District will be holding a public meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2016 at the Lake Wenatchee Rec Club Hall. Fire managers will be on hand to discuss the beneficial fire effects of managing the Buck Creek and Saul fires as well as to address any concerns of the local community.

Closures: Fire closures remain in effect for the Buck Creek Fire, which include all campgrounds north of Schaefer Creek Campground and all trailheads on FS-6200. This includes the Buck Creek Trail No. 1513, Chiwawa River Trail No. 1550, Phelps Creek Trail No. 1511, Carne Mountain Trail No. 1508, Little Giant Pass Trail No. 1518, Rock Creek Trail No. 1509 and the Old Gib Trail No. 1528. Also closed is the Indian Creek Trail No. 1502. Campgrounds that are closed include Phelps Creek, Alpine Meadows, Nineteen Mile and Atkinson Flat.

Smoke: Some smoke may be noticeable in local valleys, including the communities of Plain and Lake Wenatchee, during the morning hours. As the fire continues to spread in the coming weeks, smoke may become noticeable in areas along the Wenatchee, Entiat, Chelan and Methow valleys. For more information on smoke and public health, please visit the State of Washington Department of Ecology website at: https://fortress.wa.gov/ecy/enviwa/