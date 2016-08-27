HAPO helps out local teachers

KENNEWICK, WA.-- On August 16th, HAPO Community Credit Union announced on its Facebook page that they would be giving eight local teachers $150 gift cards for school supplies, as well as backpacks for students in need. After the number of nominees quickly skyrocketed, HAPO decided that helping just eight teachers wasn't enough.

"It's such a fun way to start the school year," said Amy Francis, a teacher at Chinook Middle School, "To have this great support, and how many teachers that they recognized! It's just unbelievable!"

Saturday morning, the local credit union ended up giving over 200 teachers gift cards between $100-$150. Overall, HAPO donated roughly $22,000 in hopes of giving both everyone a successful start to the school year.