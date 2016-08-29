Pasco Police looking for three men involved in attempted robbery at gas station store

PASCO, WA- Pasco Police are investigating an attempted robbery Sunday just after midnight at the Mister Qwick store at the Texaco on 26th and Court Street.

An employee was sitting in the parking lot on their break when they saw the three men, whose faces were covered by red bandannas. They then called the police and when the men saw they tried to run away but before they left the property on of them pulled out a gun.

Sergeant Brad Gregory told us, "as they were running away, one of the suspects fired at the employee, striking his vehicle. It's pretty amazing nobody got hurt. Fortunately he was in the car by himself"..

The men didn't make it inside the store but we talked to employees who told us the men avoided security cameras which leads them to think they're regular customers.

Officers tell us the men appeared to be in their mid-twenties. If you have any information call 545-3510.